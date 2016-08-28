Rs 10 mln looted in bank dacoity

MULTAN: About eight to ten armed dacoits looted more than Rs 10 million in cash from a private bank situated at Bahawalpur bypass in the limits of Shah Shams police station, here on Saturday.

According to police sources, dacoits entered into the bank and snatched weapons from security guards. They held hostage the staff and security guards at gun point and looted more than Rs 10 million in cash from the bank. The dacoits also took CCTV camera system with them and managed to escape from the scene.

Police concerned reached the spot and recorded initial statements of the bank staff and security guards.

Police have tightened the security at entry and exit points of the city and started search of the dacoits.

CPO Muhammad Azhar Akram said that the bank staff had claimed that more than Rs 10 millions had been looted, adding that investigation was underway.

He said that some dacoits were veiled while others were without covering their faces. He said that footage of CCTV cameras had been searched through which accused would be traced soon.

Regional police officer Sultan Azam Taimuri also visited the crime scene.