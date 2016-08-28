Rain in Karachi claims six lives

KARACHI: At least six people died in rain-related accidents in the Mega city on Sunday.



According to report, three persons died of electrocution, two killed in walls and collapse in Orangi and Civil Lines areas and one girl was drowned in flood water.

K-electric has expressed condolence over the electrocution of the citizens and asked the people to avoid touching power lines during rain.

Around 150 feeders tripped due to rain, depriving several parts of Karachi of electricity.

Rain hit different areas of the city on Sunday morning, as dark clouds gathered over the city.

Malir, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, University Road, DHA, Clifton, airport and surrounding areas received rain.

15 mm rain was recorded in the airport area since morning, the Met department said. 15 mm rain was recorded at Shahre Faisal and 19 mm rain in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, chief meteorologist Abdul Rasheed said.

According to the Met department, more rain along with thunder and lightning is expected in Karachi in the next 24 hours.