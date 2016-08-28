Political Parties directed to file assets details by Monday

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded political parties to submit statements of accounts for financial year, 2015-2016 by August 29 (Monday) in line with the Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002.

Under the Article 13 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 every political party shall submit to the Election Commission within sixty days from the close of each financial year, a consolidated statement of accounts of the party, duly audited by a Chartered Accountant their annual income and expenses, sources of funds and assets and liabilities.

The statement of accounts of the party is required to be accompanied by a certificate signed by the party leader stating that the party received no funds from any source prohibited under the Political Parties Order, 2002,and that the statement contains an accurate financial position of the party.

Parties which fail to submit their statement of accounts in accordance with the terms laid out in Section 13 will not be allowed to obtain an election symbol or to contest elections for the parliament and provincial assemblies.

It said prescribed printed forms are available free of cost in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of provincial election commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, KP and Baluchistan.

The statements are required to be delivered to the ECP secretary in the Election Commission Secretariat, through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party leader. The statements received through post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be entertained.