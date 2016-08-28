Pakistan Ambassador presents credentials to Iranian President

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Asif Ali Khan Durrani has presented his credentials to Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani.

President Rouhani, on the occasion, expressed warm sentiments for the people and Government of Pakistan, said a message received here from Tehran Sunday.

During the tenure of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the Iranian President said the relations between Pakistan and Iran had strengthened.

He recalled his recent visit to Pakistan fondly and called for further cooperation in the field of economic relations, culture and border security.

Ambassador Durrani said Pakistan considered Iran as a brotherly Islamic country.

The Government of Pakistan, he said, was working seriously to implement the decisions reached during the visit of President Rouhani to Pakistan.

He also expressed confidence that the two countries would work together in the areas of mutual interests, especially for enhancing economic cooperation.