MQM’s Asif Hasnain joins PSP

Aug 28 2016
Senior Mutahidda Qaumi Movement leader Asif Hasnain has joined Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party here in Karachi on Sunday.

As per details, Hasnain, who is also a member National Assembly, was couple of days ago arrested by Rangers at Karachi airport when he about to board a flight.

Rangers had arrested the MQM leader to investigate whether he was nominated in any case filed against party leaders. After hours of his detention, Hasnain was released by the Rangers and since then he has never appeared on the media.

Several popular but sidelined faces of the MQM like Dr. Sagheer Ahmed, Anis Adovcate,  Raza Haroon, Iftikhar Alam and Waseem Aftab have joined the PSP so far and announced severing ties with the Altaf Hussain-led MQM.

In his press conference on March 3 this year, Mustafa Kamal had rocked the political arena of Pakistan with his outburst against MQM and its head Altaf Hussain.

