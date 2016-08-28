Khedira hits winner as Juventus beat Lazio

MILAN: Sami Khedira hit a second-half winner as champions Juventus made it two wins from two at the start of the new Serie A season with a 1-0 victory away to Lazio on Saturday.

Juventus, who started their title defence with a 2-1 win over Fiorentina last week, were kept on a tight rein by Simone Inzaghi’s hosts throughout a first half of few chances at the Stadio Olimpico.

But less than a minute after record summer signing Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to replace Mario Mandzukic midway through the second period, Germany midfielder Khedira was set up by Paulo Dybala and beat Federico Marchetti at the ‘keeper’s far post.

With Higuain still lacking fitness, the Argentine striker started on the bench for the second consecutive week, just as coach Massimiliano Allegri had said he would on the eve of the game.

In a quiet first half Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was forced out to parry with both hands to block Felipe Anderson’s inswinging cross, with an alert Mehdi Benatia clearing the danger as Ciro Immobile lurked at the far post.

Marchetti got a first sniff of danger when he was forced to rush to his near post after Kwadwo Asamoah’s speculative first-time effort came close to sneaking into the top-right corner.