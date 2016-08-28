 Get out on bail and run Karachi: Khursheed Shah to Waseem Akhtar | Jasarat Newspaper English

Get out on bail and run Karachi: Khursheed Shah to Waseem Akhtar

By Published: Aug 28 2016 7:30 PM
Khursheed-Shah

SUKKUR: Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah said on Sunday he did not want the newly elected Karachi mayor to run the city from behind bars.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader said Waseem Akhtar and MQM leaders, should obtain bail from the government as it did not look good for the mayor to be running the city from prison.

On MQM’s disassociation from Altaf Hussain, the opposition leader said any association or disassociation cannot remain hidden.

He also said that Pakistan’s weak foreign policy was to blame for poor relations with neighboring countries.

