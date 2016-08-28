Chandimal ton lifts Sri Lanka to 226 in 3rd ODI

DAMBULLA, Srilankan skipper Angelo Mathews won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in the third one-day international in Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka In-form batsman Dinesh Chandimal scored a defiant century to lift Sri Lanka to 226 all out against a persistent Australian bowling attack in the third one-day international in Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, looking to give retiring batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan a winning farewell, suffered from regular wicket-fall after electing to bat first as they were bowled out in 49.2 overs.

Pace spearhead Mitchell Starc struck in his very first over to send opener Danushka Gunathilaka, who was clean bowled, trudging back to the pavilion for five.

Opener Dilshan and wicketkeeper-batsman Chandimal, who scored 102, then put together a 73-run partnership for the third wicket to steady the Sri Lankan innings.

The duo got runs at a brisk pace on what looked like a good batting wicket at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, which was hosting its first day-night match in six years.

The 39-year-old Dilshan, who announced on Thursday that he was retiring after the Dambulla ODI, scored a 65-ball 42 before falling to leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Dilshan, who recorded 10290 runs in 330 ODIs with 22 hundreds and 47 half-centuries.

Chandimal, who has recorded five half-centuries and a ton in the last seven ODI innings, registered his fourth ODI century in his 117th match to keep the hosts in the hunt after they were reduced to 178 for eight.

Zampa led the Australian bowling charge with three wickets while Starc, James Faulkner and John Hastings took two each.

The five-match ODI series is tied at 1-1.