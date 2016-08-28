 Ch. Nisar announces to award Rs. 0.1 million to FIA personnel | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Khedira hits winner as Juventus beat Lazio
        |
Paraguay attack kills eight soldiers
        |
Rs 10 mln looted in bank dacoity
        |
Airport in Turkey’s southeast hit by rocket fire: report
        |
Political Parties directed to file assets details by Monday
        |
Railway’s improved services start attracting passengers
        |
Ch. Nisar Ali Khan announces to award Rs. 0.1 million to FIA personnel
        |
PM nominates 22 MPs as envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK across world

Ch. Nisar Ali Khan announces to award Rs. 0.1 million to FIA personnel

By Published: Aug 28 2016 6:15 PM
chuhdry-nisar

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Sunday confirms arrest of main accused in Fahad Malik murder case. 

The arrest of main suspect, Raja Arshad in the Barrister Fahad Malik murder from Torkham, has been  confirmed by Interior Ministry. Interior Minister Chuadhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced to give reward money of Rs. 0.1 million rupees to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel.

According to spokesman of Interior Ministry the main accused Raja Arshad, in the murder of barrister Fahad Malik was trying to run away from the country through Torkham border.

Raja Arshad was arrested from a check post near Torkham border while the accused has been handed over to political administration of Khyber Agency.

The spokesman said that the interior ministry had put the accused name on Exit Control List through which his arrest could be made.

The interior minister Chudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced the award money of 0.1 million rupees as well as praising certificate for the FIA ASI Shafique Azam, who arrested the accused.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>