Ch. Nisar Ali Khan announces to award Rs. 0.1 million to FIA personnel

ISLAMABAD: Interior Ministry on Sunday confirms arrest of main accused in Fahad Malik murder case.

The arrest of main suspect, Raja Arshad in the Barrister Fahad Malik murder from Torkham, has been confirmed by Interior Ministry. Interior Minister Chuadhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced to give reward money of Rs. 0.1 million rupees to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) personnel.

According to spokesman of Interior Ministry the main accused Raja Arshad, in the murder of barrister Fahad Malik was trying to run away from the country through Torkham border.

Raja Arshad was arrested from a check post near Torkham border while the accused has been handed over to political administration of Khyber Agency.

The spokesman said that the interior ministry had put the accused name on Exit Control List through which his arrest could be made.

The interior minister Chudhry Nisar Ali Khan has announced the award money of 0.1 million rupees as well as praising certificate for the FIA ASI Shafique Azam, who arrested the accused.