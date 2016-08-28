Bohra Community chief calls on CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Bohra Community has played a constructive role in development and prosperity of Sindh. They are valuable citizens of the province.



This he said while talking to Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the spiritual leaders of Bohra Jamaat who met him here on Sunday at the CM House.

The Chief Minister had hosted a tea-party for him, says an official statement. It said that the Chief Minister lauding Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin spiritual leadership said he had led his community so peacefully that none of its member has ever been found involved in any subversive activity.

This is the result Dr Syedna’s teachings,” the Chief Minister stated.

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin showed his interest in the culture, art and craft of Sindh and said mysticism has left good impression on the lives of people of Sindh. Traditional gifts of Sindh were also presented to the guest.