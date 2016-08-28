Airport Link Road project impediments removed: NHA

ISLAMABAD: The National Highway Authority (NHA) finally managed to remove all hurdles in the construction of the most important New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) link road, meant to provide easy and direct access to its parking area.



The spokesperson of the NHA, Kashif Rehman talking to APP informed that 100% land for the 9-km long link road was now acquired, work on which was already in progress.

NHA has finally acquired 100% land for NIIA link road. This project has total cost of Rs 4.5 billion and it will hopefully be completed by December this year,” Kashif said.

The major portion of the overall passage remained in limbo for months due to some land acquisition hurdles, mounting fears of enhancing cost of the plan.

Kashif, however clarified that there was no increase in the cost of the project due to delay in the acquisition of land. He didn’t mention the causes for delay in possession of the land.

The project is claimed to be the shortest and the most cost effective approach linked to the parking of new state-of-the-art airport.

It may be mentioned that the link road project was approved by the Prime Minister in January 2015 while only 20% work could be completed up till now. The NHA however claims to complete remaining 80% work by December this year.

Work on new Airport is also on fast track which is scheduled to be operational by July 2017 to replace the overburdened Benazir International Airport.