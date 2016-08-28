Airport in Turkey’s southeast hit by rocket fire: report
Published: Aug 28 2016 3:17 PM
ISTANBUL: Kurdish militants on Saturday fired four rockets at the airport in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, without causing casualties, the Dogan news agency said.
The rockets landed in an empty area close to a police control post at the airport, causing explosions that were heard throughout the city and shattering windows.
Police were sent to the scene but there were no reports of either dead or wounded, the report said.