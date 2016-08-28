 Actions of Altaf Hussain against British law: Imran Khan | Jasarat Newspaper English

Actions of Altaf Hussain against British law: Imran Khan

By Published: Aug 28 2016 6:56 PM
Imran-khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday repeated his stance that the federal government should approach the British government against the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain.

Imran Khan speaking to media at Lahore and said that the actions of the MQM chief are against the values of the British legal system.

“Even enemies of Pakistan would not deliver such speeches that the MQM chief did,” said Imran Khan.

PTI chief responding to a question said that the party would submit a petition to the Supreme Court tomorrow against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“On Sept 3, a sea of people will emerge,” said Imran Khan.

Earlier, Pakistan had shared initial evidence relating to the MQM with the British Foreign office along with the Scotland Yard.

The MQM chief was heavily criticised within several circles due to his inflammatory speech that incited party workers to violence in Karachi on August 22.

