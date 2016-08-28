 2580 persons proceed on Hajj under hardship quota | Jasarat Newspaper English

2580 persons proceed on Hajj under hardship quota

By Published: Aug 28 2016 7:13 PM
Hajj

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Religious Affairs has allowed 2580 persons to proceed on Hajj under the hardship quota. The ministry received 16,000 applications for Hajj under this quota.According to the sources in the Religious Affairs Ministry, under the Hajj policy, three percent hardship quota was fixed for labour, broken families and families with new born kids.

Members of Parliament and provincial assemblies had forwardedapplications to the ministry under this quota but reportedly only some of these applications were accepted by the ministry.

This year, 143,368 Pakistanis will perform Hajj and visitsacred sites in Makkah Mukarmah and Madina Munawarah.

