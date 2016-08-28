17 injured in separate roof collapse mishaps

RAWALPINDI: At least six laborers were wounded as a wall of a building collapsed in Rawalpindi’s Peer Wadhai area on Sunday.



The rescue personnel reached the spot and shifted the victims to hospital for further medical treatment.

On the other hand, four women sustained severe injuries as a roof of a house collapsed in Faisalabad.

The incident took place in Shalimar Town when a roof of a dilapidated house caved in and entrapped four women under the rubble. The rescue officials arrived at the scene and shifted one woman to Allied Hospital where the doctors said that the lady is out of danger.

The wounded women have been identified as Saba, Bilqees, Meerab and Rubina.

Separately, seven people including children were got wounded in another roof collapse incident in Gujranwala. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital for medical assistance.