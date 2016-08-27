Two killed as rivals exchange fire during Jirga

PESHAWAR: At least two persons were killed when rival groups opened fire during a jirga in Lakki Marwat on Saturday.

According to an official of the police station Ghazni Khael, a jirga for reconciliation between two rival groups was held at Kherokhel Paka area of Lakki Marwat. The police said that few months ago, some students had opened fire at their teacher Shafqatullah.

Efforts were made for reconciliation between the teacher and students. However, all efforts failed and they opened fire at each other once again.

According to police, two persons including mediator, Abdul Rashid, who is also a teacher, and Adam Khan from students side were killed in the firing. The dead bodies were shifted to district headquarters hospital, while police started investigation.