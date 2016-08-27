Six MQM women involved in attack on media arrested

KARACHI: Six women workers of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) who attacked the offices of a TV channel have been arrested on Saturday.



The stick-wielding women were at the forefront of the attack on the office of ARY News on Monday, after they were instigated following a telephonic address by the MQM Chief Altaf Hussain outside the Karachi Press Club.

Rabia is the joint incharge of the MQM Women’s Wing. She was arrested along with her daughter in a joint operation by Police and Rangers. Another woman Annie was elected as a councilor in the recent local bodies elections.

The women were arrested after being identified through CCTV camera footage which clearly shows them raising slogans and damaging property. Rangers also arrested another woman named Sameera from Burns Road.