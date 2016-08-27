 Six MQM women involved in attack on media arrested | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Karachi plunges into darkness as rain pours down
        |
Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes
        |
Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport
        |
N. Korea submarine missiles not ready until 2018: experts
        |
One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack
        |
Railway’s improved services start attracting passengers
        |
Death toll in ongoing Kashmir Intifada rises to 85
        |
DG Rangers calls on CM Sindh
        |
Downpour leaves several roads waterlogged in Lahore
        |
NDMA distributes 1,950 tents, 76.6 tons food items, 1,800 blankets
        |
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England
        |
New Zealand send South Africa in to bat
        |
21 wind power projects to add over 1000 MW to national grid system
        |
Two killed as rivals exchange fire during Jirga
        |
PM nominates 22 MPs as envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK across world
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
More than two-thirds rise in vision loss due to diabetes: Study
        |
At least 16 dead in Moscow warehouse fire: ministry
        |
Over five million people visited Azadi Train
        |
Following democratic, legal path can make Pakistan stronger: Pervaiz Rashid

Six MQM women involved in attack on media arrested

By Published: Aug 27 2016 5:22 PM
2-mqm-ladies-workers

KARACHI: Six women workers of the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) who attacked the offices of a TV channel have been arrested on Saturday.

The stick-wielding women were at the forefront of the attack on the office of ARY News on Monday, after they were instigated following a telephonic address by the MQM Chief Altaf Hussain outside the Karachi Press Club.

Rabia is the joint incharge of the MQM Women’s Wing. She was arrested along with her daughter in a joint operation by Police and Rangers. Another woman Annie was elected as a councilor in the recent local bodies elections.

The women were arrested after being identified through CCTV camera footage which clearly shows them raising slogans and damaging property. Rangers also arrested another woman named Sameera from Burns Road.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>