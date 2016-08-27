 Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport | Jasarat Newspaper English

Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport

Aug 27 2016
Flight operation suspended at Jinnah International Airport after Karachi received downpour here on Saturday.

As per details, gusty winds blowing in the port city turning the weather pleasant.

Due to heavy rain fall and winds flight operation has been suspended at Karachi airport. Two international flights were also diverted.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Malir, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal received rain. Rain also gripped parts of New Karachi and North Karachi.

The Met Department had forecast thunderstorms in Karachi over the weekend.

