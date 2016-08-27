Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in second One Day International (ODI) being played at Lord’s on Saturday.

The England captain Eoin Morgan said he would have bowled first anyway if he’d won the toss.

Pakistan are batting first at Lord’s and have made three changes. Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali and Sami Aslam are in place of Hafeez, Nawaz and Gul.

Azhar says Hafeez “is not fit” although there is some debate about whether that’s the case.