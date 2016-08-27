 Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Karachi plunges into darkness as rain pours down
        |
Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes
        |
Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport
        |
N. Korea submarine missiles not ready until 2018: experts
        |
Railway’s improved services start attracting passengers
        |
Death toll in ongoing Kashmir Intifada rises to 85
        |
DG Rangers calls on CM Sindh
        |
Downpour leaves several roads waterlogged in Lahore
        |
NDMA distributes 1,950 tents, 76.6 tons food items, 1,800 blankets
        |
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England
        |
New Zealand send South Africa in to bat
        |
21 wind power projects to add over 1000 MW to national grid system
        |
Two killed as rivals exchange fire during Jirga
        |
PM nominates 22 MPs as envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK across world
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
More than two-thirds rise in vision loss due to diabetes: Study
        |
At least 16 dead in Moscow warehouse fire: ministry

Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England

By Published: Aug 27 2016 2:09 PM
Toss

Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first in second One Day International (ODI) being played at Lord’s on Saturday.

The England captain Eoin Morgan said he would have bowled first anyway if he’d won the toss.

Pakistan are batting first at Lord’s and have made three changes. Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali and Sami Aslam are in place of Hafeez, Nawaz and Gul.

Azhar says Hafeez “is not fit” although there is some debate about whether that’s the case.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>