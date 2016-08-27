 Pakistan set 252 runs target against England | Jasarat Newspaper English

Sarfraz ton helps Pakistan to 252

By Published: Aug 27 2016 6:11 PM
Sarfraz

Pakistan were all out on 252 against England with a ball remaining in the innings against England in second ODI here at Lord’s on Saturday.

Despite a shaky start, Pakistan have recovered well in second One Day International (ODI) against England.

Azhar Ali led team lose top three wickets with just two runs on the score board.

Sarfraz Ahmed played a wonderful knock of 105 runs under pressure facing 130 deliveries, as he became first Pakistani wicketkeeper cum batsman to score a century at Lord’s and against England.

All-rounder Imad Wasim remained unbeaten on 63 while young gun Babar Azam contributed with 30 runs.

On the other hand, hosts bowler Chris Woakes and Mark wood took three wickets each while Liam Plunkett bagged two.

