Pakistan batting struggling in second ODI

By Published: Aug 27 2016 5:06 PM
pak-vs-eng

England on top in second One Day International (ODI) as Pakistan lose top four batsmen with 64 runs on the board on Saturday.

The Green-shirts’ batting lineup once again collapse during second ODI as Azhar Ali led team lose top three wickets with just two runs on the score board.

Both Azhar and opener Sharjeel Khan went to pavilion without scoring while Sami Aslam made a run.

Babar Azam once against played a steady knock of 30 runs to support the team. He was unlucky as he chopped Plunkett’s full delivery on stumps.

At that stage Pakistan made 68 runs.

