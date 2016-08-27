 Over five million people visited Azadi Train | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Over five million people visited Azadi Train

By Published: Aug 27 2016 4:22 PM
Azadi-Train-in-Pakistan-2

ISLAMABAD: More than five million people have visited the Azadi Train from August 11 to 27 on different Railway stations from Kyyber to Bolan so far, in charge Azadi Train Muhammad Ali Chachar told APP Saturday.

He said that the train has visited various Railway Stations and Junctions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh. The train has entered in Balochistan, attracting a large number of people.

The in charge Azadi Train said that people across the country visited the Train and took keen interest to know about the sacrifices of national heros and people for the independence of the beloved country. The Train is carrying a unique and huge collection of historical and cultural identities.

