 One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Karachi plunges into darkness as rain pours down
        |
Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes
        |
Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport
        |
N. Korea submarine missiles not ready until 2018: experts
        |
One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack
        |
Railway’s improved services start attracting passengers
        |
Death toll in ongoing Kashmir Intifada rises to 85
        |
DG Rangers calls on CM Sindh
        |
Downpour leaves several roads waterlogged in Lahore
        |
NDMA distributes 1,950 tents, 76.6 tons food items, 1,800 blankets
        |
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England
        |
New Zealand send South Africa in to bat
        |
21 wind power projects to add over 1000 MW to national grid system
        |
Two killed as rivals exchange fire during Jirga
        |
PM nominates 22 MPs as envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK across world
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
More than two-thirds rise in vision loss due to diabetes: Study
        |
At least 16 dead in Moscow warehouse fire: ministry
        |
Over five million people visited Azadi Train
        |
Following democratic, legal path can make Pakistan stronger: Pervaiz Rashid

One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack

By Published: Aug 27 2016 4:39 PM
Grenade-attack

KARAK: At least one man was killed and three people wounded on Saturday after a grenade attack on a house in Karak, police said.

According to reports, the attack, in Nari Panoos area of Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was an outcome of a land dispute. The assailant was nephew of the deceased, who fled after lobbing a grenade on the house, officials said.

A woman and a child were also among three wounded in the attack, who were taken to district hospital for medical attention.

Police said that they were conducting raids for the arrest of perpetrator.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>