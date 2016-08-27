One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack

KARAK: At least one man was killed and three people wounded on Saturday after a grenade attack on a house in Karak, police said.

According to reports, the attack, in Nari Panoos area of Karak, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was an outcome of a land dispute. The assailant was nephew of the deceased, who fled after lobbing a grenade on the house, officials said.

A woman and a child were also among three wounded in the attack, who were taken to district hospital for medical attention.

Police said that they were conducting raids for the arrest of perpetrator.