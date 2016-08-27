Nine Zero sealed illegally: Farooq Sattar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Dr. Farooq Sattar has claimed that MQM headquarter Nine Zero was sealed illegally and unconstitutionally, and that there was no point of this action after the party’s disassociation from Altaf Hussain.

Senior MQM leader addressing to presser said his party has disconnected with London it means that they are no more in contact with them, stop doing speculations.

He said MQM will cooperate with the law enforcement agencies if party members or workers are found involved in any unlawful action or violation of law and order.

Unlawful raids and arrests of innocent workers must be stopped immediately, he urged.

He said more than 20 party offices have been demolished so far, despite the fact that many of them were legal and the properties are were donated by MQM’s well-wishers.

If these offices were illegal than why they were not demolished earlier, he added.

When Wasim Akhtar will take oath as Karachi’s mayor, he will announce to demolish all the illegal encroachments including our illegal offices, Sattar announced.