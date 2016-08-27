 New Zealand send South Africa in to bat | Jasarat Newspaper English

By Published: Aug 27 2016 2:18 PM
RSA-vs-NZ

CENTURION: New Zealand won the toss and sent South Africa in to bat in the series-deciding second and final Test at Centurion’s SuperSport Park on Saturday.

South Africa made a forced change with Stiaan van Zyl coming in for Dean Elgar, who was ruled out because of a sprained ankle.

It was the only change from the teams that played in the abandoned first Test in Durban when fewer than 100 overs were bowled before a wet, soft outfield prevented any further play.

The match was due to start in sunny conditions which were expected to continue through all five days.

Teams:

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Stephen Cook, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Temba Bavuma, Stiaan van Zyl, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Dane Piedt.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wkt), Mitchell Santner, Doug Bracewell, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Umpires: Ian Gould (ENG), Paul Reiffel (AUS)

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

