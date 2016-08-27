 Mustafa Kamal calls for special package for Karachi | Jasarat Newspaper English

Mustafa Kamal calls for special package for Karachi

Mustafa-Kamal

KARACHI: Chief of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Mustafa Kamal on Saturday called for announcement of special package to resolve the civic problems which were being confronted by the people of urban areas in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

Addressing a press conference here, he welcomed the action against illegal unit offices of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which were built on government land.

The founder of MQM, Altaf Hussain misled Karachiites by making false commitments that he would resolve their problems, but they still remained unresolved, he added.

The Karachiites had been facing many problems relating to education, health, employment and supply of clean water for decades, he said.

He advised the leaders of MQM Pakistan leadership not to mislead the people at their press conferences.

