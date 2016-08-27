MQM issue would be exposed in eight to ten days: Khurshid Shah

SUKKUR: Opposition leader in National Assembly Khurshid Shah on Saturday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) issue would be exposed in eight to ten days as the party members have disowned their leader Altaf Hussain.

While inspecting a development project in Sukkur, he said that we have to agree on a fact that Farooq Sattar is running MQM Pakistan. He said that India is playing games with Pakistan which need to get answered by media.

Khurshid Shah said that Kashmir issue has been raised in various ways in Karachi but the other provincial issues always lessen the importance of Kashmir problem.

Talking about the situation of Sukkur, the minister said that city’s sewerage issue can be resolved by dividing it into four parts but the project would cost three to four billion rupees.

He assured that development plans are underway in Sukkur as SIUT, women university, cancer hospital, Arts college and Sardar Ghulam Muhammad Khan Mahar Medical College are under construction while water purification plan is also in the list.

The opposition leader inspected the cleanliness situation in the area and said that no negligence in this connection would be tolerated.