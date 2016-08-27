More than two-thirds rise in vision loss due to diabetes: Study

ISLAMABAD: More than two-thirds of the increase in blindness and visual impairment globally in the past two decades has been caused by diabetes, a study said.

“With the alarming prevalence of vision loss due to diabetes rising more than two-thirds in the last 20 years, the precipitous global epidemic of diabetes must be addressed,” said lead researcher Rupert R.A. Bourne, Ophthalmologist and Professor at the Anglia Ruskin University in Britain, health news reported.

The findings revealed that one in every 39 blind people suffered vision loss due to diabetic retinopathy in 2010 a marked increased of 27 per cent since 1990.

Of those with moderate or severe vision impairment, one in 52 people had blindness attributed to diabetes, an alarming increase of 64 per cent since 1990.

As more people live longer with diabetes, there is a higher risk of developing diabetic retinopathy, and subsequent vision loss.

Poor control of glucose levels and lack of access to eye health services in many parts of the world are thought to contribute to this increase, the researchers said.

In diabetic retinopathy’s most advanced stage, new abnormal blood vessels grow, damaging the retina and leading to permanent scarring and vision impairment or blindness.

“Unfortunately diabetic retinopathy usually does not have any symptoms in the early stages,” added Janet Leasher, Professor at the Nova

Southeastern University (NSU) in Florida, US. People diagnosed with diabetes should undergo a dilated eye health exam at least every year.

Patients should also work closely with their health care providers to determine the best methods to control their blood sugar and blood pressure levels, the researchers suggested.