KARACHI: Major parts of the city into darkness as the metropolis received rain in parts of Karachi on Saturday.



As per details, Gusty winds blew in the port city turning the weather pleasant.

Malir, Landhi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Shahrah-e-Faisal received rain. Rain also gripped parts of New Karachi and North Karachi.

The Met Department had forecast thunderstorms in Karachi over the weekend.