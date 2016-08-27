 Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes | Jasarat Newspaper English

Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes

By Published: Aug 27 2016 1:24 PM
Italy-quake-1

AMATRICE: Hopes were fading Saturday of finding more survivors under the rubble of the devastating earthquake in central Italy, which has already claimed at least 281 lives.

The first funerals for victims of the devastating quake that hit the mountainous region this week were held Friday as the country prepared for an emotionally charged day of mourning.

Flags will fly at half-mast across the country on Saturday in respect for the victims of a disaster that killed at least 281 lives and left another 388 injured, according to an updated official toll.

The Civil Protection agency’s emergency unit said no new survivors had been found Friday in the remote mountain villages blitzed by Wednesday’s powerful pre-dawn quake.

At least 388 people have been hospitalised with injuries. No one has been pulled alive from the piles of collapsed masonry since Wednesday evening.

“We will go on searching and digging until we are certain there is no one left,” said Luigi D’Angelo, a Civil Protection officer working in the town of Amatrice, where the death toll stands at 221.

Forestry police officer Valerio Checchi said he expected rescuers to shortly start using mechanical diggers to move debris in a sign virtually all hope of finding survivors has gone.

“We will still use thermal devices that can detect the presence of human bodies.” said Checchi.

