DG Rangers calls on CM Sindh

By Published: Aug 27 2016 3:47 PM
murad-ali-shah

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has met DG Ranges Major General Bilal Akbar and discussed law and order situation and targeted operation in Karachi.

Murad Ali Shah said the government will not compromise on law and order in the city. DG Rangers said will not tolerate terror elements in the city.

DG Rangers met Murad Ali Shah at the CM house here in Karachi on Saturday. Both discussed law and order situation and targeted operation in Karachi.

Major General Bilal told CM about recants operations against terror elements in the city.

Both vowed to eliminate terror elements from the city at any cost.

