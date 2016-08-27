Barrel bombs kill at least 15 civilians in Syria’s Aleppo: monitor

|
Karachi plunges into darkness as rain pours down
Italy mourns quake dead as hope for survivors wanes
Rain suspends flight operation at Karachi airport
N. Korea submarine missiles not ready until 2018: experts
One killed, three injured in Karak grenade attack
Railway’s improved services start attracting passengers
Death toll in ongoing Kashmir Intifada rises to 85
DG Rangers calls on CM Sindh
Downpour leaves several roads waterlogged in Lahore
NDMA distributes 1,950 tents, 76.6 tons food items, 1,800 blankets
Pakistan win toss, opt to bat against England
New Zealand send South Africa in to bat
21 wind power projects to add over 1000 MW to national grid system
Two killed as rivals exchange fire during Jirga
PM nominates 22 MPs as envoys to highlight Indian brutalities in IOK across world
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
More than two-thirds rise in vision loss due to diabetes: Study
At least 16 dead in Moscow warehouse fire: ministry
Over five million people visited Azadi Train
Following democratic, legal path can make Pakistan stronger: Pervaiz Rashid