Barrel bombs kill at least 15 civilians in Syria’s Aleppo: monitor

By Published: Aug 27 2016 6:14 PM
rtr4ov80

BEIRUT: At least 15 civilians were killed in a barrel bomb attack on a rebel-held district of Syria’s Aleppo city on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
The Britain-based group said the strikes hit Maadi district in eastern Aleppo, near a tent where relatives of people killed in a  barrel bombing earlier this week were receiving condolences.

