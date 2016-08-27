Appropriate use of resources can bring Pakistan among leading nations: Dr. Qadeer

Karachi: Renown Atomic scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer has said that Pakistan is a natural resources enriched country and proper usage on natural resources can bring Pakistan ahead of Turkey and Malaysia in this global community.

He expressed these views on Saturday while addressing a day long youth conference for girls, held at Expo center Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the golden era of Muslims was their peak time because of education.

He said that education is essential for girls. He advised them to excel in the field of education.

Dr. Khan also advised them not to shun their religious teachings as without religion, individuals become distracted.

He said that his own daughters are highly qualified.

He was of the view that leadership is a God gifted skill.

Political figure and JI leader Samiha Raheel Qazi also addressed the event. She said that a society can never be developed without educated generation of girls.

She expressed her disapproval and displeasure that the larger part of media was distracting youth.

Engr. Naeem ur Rehman of JI said that 65 percent of Muslims across the world are youth. He stressed the need of educating girls and said that Pakistani girls have to play very important role for the betterment of the country.