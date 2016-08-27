21 wind power projects to add over 1000 MW to national grid system

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21 wind power projects with a cumulative capacity of 1012.2 MW are at different stages of development which will start generation by 2018.

Official sources told APP here that these projects each having 50MW capacity included Jhampir Wind Power Limited, Hawa Energy Pvt. Ltd., China Sunec Energy, Three Gorges Second Wind Farm Pvt. Ltd., Three Gorges Third Wind Farm Pvt. Ltd., Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Tricon Boston Consulting Corporation Pvt. Limited, Western Energy Pvt. Limited, Hartford Alternative Energy Pvt. Limited, Zephyr Power (Pvt.) Ltd, Shaheen Foundation, Trans Atlantic Energy Pvt. Ltd., Norinco International Thatta Power Pvt., Act 2 Wind Ltd.

Artistic Wind Power Pvt. Ltd., Harvey Wind Power Project, Zulikha Energy Ltd, Gul Ahmed Electric Ltd. and Din Energy Ltd.

These power projects were being set up in Jhampir, Gujju and Gharo District Thatta (Sindh), the sources said.

They said that some nine projects making a cumulative capacity of 479 MW had also achieved financial close and were under construction.

These projects included Metro Power Company Ltd. (50 MW), Tapal Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd (30 MW), Gul Wind Energy Ltd.(50 MW), United Energy Pakistan Pvt. Ltd (99 MW), Hydro China Dawood Power Pvt. Ltd. (50 MW), Master Wind Energy Pvt. Ltd (50 MW), Tenaga Generasi Ltd. (50 MW) and Sachal Energy Development Pvt. Ltd. would start generation shortly, they said.

The sources said some six wind power projects of 308.2 MW cumulative capacity have achieved Commercial Operation and were supplying electricity to National Grid. These projects included FFC Energy Limited (49.5 MW), Zorlu Enerji Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd (56.4 MW), Three Gorges First Wind Farm Pakistan (Pvt.) Limited (49.5 MW), Foundation Wind Energy – II Ltd. (50 MW), Foundation Wind Energy – I Ltd. (50 MW) and Sapphire Wind Power Company Ltd (52.8 MW).

It is pertinent to mention here that all these wind power projects were being pursued by Alternative Energy Development Board.