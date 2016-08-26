 PM strongly condemns Turkey blast | Jasarat Newspaper English

PM strongly condemns Turkey blast

By Published: Aug 26 2016 1:03 PM
PM-Nawaz-3

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the blast in Turkey targeting Turkish Police.

The Prime Minister expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives of police personnel during the attack and prayed for eternal peace of the departed souls.

Expressing solidarity with the leadership and brotherly people of Turkey, the Prime Minister reiterated unequivocal condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

