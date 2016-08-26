 Passenger coach hit and injured a motorcyclist | Jasarat Newspaper English

Passenger coach hit and injured a motorcyclist

By Published: Aug 26 2016 7:42 PM
Accident

MATIARI: A motorcyclist was injured when a speedy passenger coach hit him on National Highway on Friday.

According to police sources, the injured in critical condition was identified as Gulzar Mari.

Later he was shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad for further medical treatment.

Police has impounded the vehicles and started further investigations.

