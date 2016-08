ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Juniors continued their winning streak in the ongoing European tour as they also won second match, defeating Schaerweijde 4-1 at Zeist, Netherlands.

In their first match, the Under 21 hockey team had defeated Voordaan HC 6-3 at Groenekan, Netherlands.

Sohail Riaz and Shan Irshad scored off penalty corner rebounds, while the other two goals came through field attempts by Bilal Qadir and Dilber.