MQM leaders, activists remanded in police custody for another two days

KARACHI: The anti-terrorism court on Friday remanded Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders including Kanwar Naveed, Qamar Mansoor, Shahid Pasha and other 37 party activists in police custody for another two days in a case pertaining to anti-Pakistan slogans and attack on media houses in Karachi.

After the end of their physical remand Friday, police reproduced MQM workers in the court and sought extension in their custody.

The administrative judge granted two-day extension in the physical remand of the detained suspects.

The accused were detained in an overnight raid after MQM chief Altaf Hussain forced his workers to attack media houses over not getting desired coverage.

Later, attackers ransacked a private TV channel office and clashed with police in the area. One person was killed, several were wounded, a police mobile and a motorcycle were set on fire during the violence.

Meanwhile, MQM MNA Asif Husnain, who was taken into custody near Karachi airport Thursday has been released.