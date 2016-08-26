 Leadership Conference 2016 for Female Youth to be held today | Jasarat Newspaper English

Leadership Conference 2016 for Female Youth to be held today

By Published: Aug 26 2016 10:41 PM
expo

KARACHI: First-ever in the history of Pakistan, an exclusive Leadership Conference 2016 for female youth is going to be organized on Saturday at Expo Center of Karachi.

National hero and renowned nuclear scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan would be the chief guest of the day-long conference which will be commenced at 11:00 am.

The conference is aimed at promoting leadership skills among Pakistani girls. It would also provide an opportunity for participants to get engage in networking to have inspirations.

Several prominent personalities including Samiha Raheel Qazi, Qasim Ali Shah, Engr. Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, Dr. Kousar Firdous, Zubair Mansoori, Sara Chaudhry and others will participate in the event.

Administration completed all arrangements of the event which will be participated by hundreds of female students.

