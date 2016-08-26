JI to continue legal battle till ruthless accountability of corrupt elements: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq said that nationals were deprived of fruit for creation of Pakistan due to seizure of rulership by corrupt elements. The elements have deprived nationals of basic facilities to build their own castles in foreign countries and transferring national assets to off-shore companies. He clarified that Pakistan could not be a prosper state until the gang of dacoits were staying on parliament benches.

Sirajul Haq strongly criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain over raising anti-Pakistan slogans. He said the MQM head was reminding history of Mir Jaffer and Mir Saddiq who made such treason acts during British era of South Asia.

He demanded the British government to hand over MQM supremo to Pakistan where he will be befittingly dealt over raising anti-Pakistan slogans. He said Altaf Hussain became symbol of hatred for Karachittes.

The JI Ameer was addressing a crowded public event, Takmeel-e-Pakistan March, organised on the 75th foundation day of Jamaat-e-Islami at Kachehri Chowk in Multan.

He slammed current rulers over delay in probe of Panama Papers, saying that owners of off-shore companies were now arguing with endangered democracy in the country when they felt for ready-to-be platform of ruthless accountability of their corruption bids.

Siraj said Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has now moved to the apex court, eyeing a strong role of country’s judiciary for elimination of corruption. He vowed that JI will continue legal battle until complete eradication of corruption in Pakistan.

Sirajul Haq reiterated his stance that Pakistan has enough resources to dealt severe national crisis by controlling corruption to provide complete facilities to the nation including employments, education and health. He questioned the government regarding expenditure of national funds allocated for South Punjab where the national were suffering severe shortage of water besides non-provision of educational and health facilities.

The JI Ameer echoed strong voice for establishment of fully-authorised commission to hold ruthless and indiscriminate accountability of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and later Sirajul Haq, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan. The commission should be fully authorised to declare strict punishments to the culprits found guilty in corruption.

Siraj said that evildoing of rulers turned Karachi alias “City of Lights” into Karbala, whereas, Indian agents were left free handed to target innocent citizens in Quetta, Peshawar and other cities. He clarified that rulers have no right to be in parliament if they could not ensure security of nationals.

The JI Ameer criticised the government over failure in raising strong voice on international platforms against Indian Prime Minister even after confession of Narendra Modi for state involvement for separation of East Pakistan and spreading horrific violence in occupied Kashmir. He clarified that nationals wanted a country with full implementation of Shariah laws, supremacy of Quran, where nobody could deprived common man from his basic rights.

Takmeel-e-Pakistan March led by JI Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq was attended by thousands of nationals which was commenced from Aam Khas Bagh to Kachehri Chowk in Multan. The public event was also addressed by JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, JI Punjab chief Mian Maqsood Ahmed, former JI Punjab chief Dr. Waseem Akhtar. On the occasion, renowned political personalities including Jamshed Dasti and Asif Mehmood Ikhwani were also present.