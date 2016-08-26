JI appoints parliamentary, dp parliamentary leaders in the City Council

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi appointed Junaid Makati as parliamentary leader in the city council while Fazalur Rehman and Nasreen Wasi as deputy parliamentary leaders in the city council.

This was announced after a meeting of the JI’s parliamentary group for the city council, held at the JI Karachi headquarters, Idara Noor-e-Haq.

The meeting expressed grave concerns over the dismal situation of various departments that falls under the city government. The members also expressed disapproval over the government’s lack of interest in the local bodies affairs.

The situation of Sindh Building Control Authority specially came under discussion, during the meeting. The session vowed to cooperate in each and every step which would be taken for the betterment of the city.

The participants of the meeting hoped that the elected mayor of the city would deal with all union councils in a uniform manner and no discrimination would be surfaced in this regard.

They also expressed their concern over waver of powers from the city government and demanded of those in the corridors of power to place all departments dealing with local bodies affairs under the local government representatives.