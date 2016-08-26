 Gilani, Mirwaiz, Al-Moosvi arrested to prevent Azadi March | Jasarat Newspaper English

Gilani, Mirwaiz, Al-Moosvi arrested to prevent Azadi March

By Published: Aug 26 2016 8:20 PM
Mirwaiz-Umar-Farooq-1

ISLAMABAD: In Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), police arrested All Parties Hurriyet Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani and other Hurriyet leaders including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi, Molvi Masroor Abbas and Ghulam Muhammad Hubi in Srinagar on Friday.

The police took into custody Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and Molvi Masroor Abbas when they tried to lead Azadi march towards Eidgah in Srinagar, KMS reported.

The police arrested Ghulam Muhammad Hubi from his residence. They were lodged in different police stations.

Call for the Azadi march was given by Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik as part of protest programme against the killing of innocent civilians by Indian occupation troops and police in the Kashmir Valley.

The occupation authorities continued to keep other Hurriyet leaders including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Bilal Siddiqi, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Zafar Akbar Butt under house detention or in police custody to prevent them from leading the Azadi march.

