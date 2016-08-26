 FC man martyred, three injured in Quetta ambush | Jasarat Newspaper English

FC man martyred, three injured in Quetta ambush

By Published: Aug 26 2016 8:39 PM
FC-Balochistan

QUETTA: A Frontier Corps (FC) man was martyred and three others injured in cross firing of attackers, one attacker was also killed in the retaliatory action of the security personnel here on Friday.

Police said unidentified miscreants attacked FC men at Saryab Road of the provincial capital Quetta.

An FC man was martyred in the attack and three others left injured. One attacker was also killed in the retaliatory action of the paramilitary force while their others accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

Bodies of martyred paramilitary troop, attacker killed in retaliatory firing and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

