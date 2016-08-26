 Faisal Wada, Imran Ismail escape gun attack in Karachi | Jasarat Newspaper English

Faisal Wada, Imran Ismail escape gun attack in Karachi

By Published: Aug 26 2016 5:15 PM
Faisal-Wada-Imran-Ismail

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader, Faisal Wada, on Friday evening escaped life attack in Karachi.

Reports said Faisal Wada was attacked by unidentified assailants near Delhi Colony when he was returning from local office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Wada while talking to media confirmed that he safely escaped the attack as his vehicle was covered with bullet proof sheets.

Wada detailed that four terrorists on two motorcycles surrounded and attacked his vehicle. Other PTI leader Imran Ismail was also present in the vehicle.

Imran Ismail told media that the attackers fired two bullets on windows of his side while four bullets were fired on Wada’s side.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the attack and ordered concerned authorities to take rapid action against the culprits.

