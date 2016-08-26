 COAS visits AMC Abbottabad, observes the facilities | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Hong Kong stocks open higher ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Tokyo shares open down ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
Apple issues update after security flaws laid bare: media
        |
Chairman BSEK sent on one-day transit remand
        |
Pak juniors continue winning streak in European tour
        |
PM strongly condemns Turkey blast
        |
Ishaq Dar elected chairman of SAARC Finance Ministers’ meeting
        |
Lodhi rings N.Y. Stock Exchange’s closing bell to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day
        |
Assassination attempt on Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic
        |
Trump, Clinton exchange angry charges of racism
        |
West Ham knocked out of Europa League
        |
Pakistan ready to fulfill hopes region’s people: PM
        |
21 dead as bus plunges into Nepal river
        |
Pak-Afghan border in Chaman remains closed on ninth day
        |
Oil prices dip, Saudis dampen hopes on output talks
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
New Istanbul bridge linking Europe, Asia opening Friday

COAS visits AMC Abbottabad, observes the facilities

By Published: Aug 26 2016 7:04 PM
COAS

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif visited Army Medical Center (AMC) Abbottabad on Friday, talked to faculty members and observed the facilities provided there.

Army Chief General Raheel Sharif while interacting with the officers and men of Army Medical Corps, appreciated contributions and sacrifices of doctors and paramedic staff in improving the health care standards in peace and war especially in fight against terrorism.

He lauded the efforts of AMC in up gradation of hospitals, specially the specialized treatment including, liver transplant unit, hands and upper limbs surgery center. Their training establishments like National University Medical Sciences (NUMS) and paramedics training institutes are serving our requirements of developing human resource and skill sets, he remarked.

The COAS further emphasized that AMC has always answered the call of duty during national calamities both inland and abroad and disaster management.

General Raheel Sharif further said that medical science is progressing at a rapid pace, and it is imperative for doctors to keep themselves abreast to the latest development.

Later COAS pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Asif Mumtaz Sukhera to formally install him Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps.

Earlier on arrival COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>