COAS visits AMC Abbottabad, observes the facilities

ABBOTTABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Raheel Sharif visited Army Medical Center (AMC) Abbottabad on Friday, talked to faculty members and observed the facilities provided there.



Army Chief General Raheel Sharif while interacting with the officers and men of Army Medical Corps, appreciated contributions and sacrifices of doctors and paramedic staff in improving the health care standards in peace and war especially in fight against terrorism.

He lauded the efforts of AMC in up gradation of hospitals, specially the specialized treatment including, liver transplant unit, hands and upper limbs surgery center. Their training establishments like National University Medical Sciences (NUMS) and paramedics training institutes are serving our requirements of developing human resource and skill sets, he remarked.

The COAS further emphasized that AMC has always answered the call of duty during national calamities both inland and abroad and disaster management.

General Raheel Sharif further said that medical science is progressing at a rapid pace, and it is imperative for doctors to keep themselves abreast to the latest development.

Later COAS pinned the badges of rank on the shoulders of Lieutenant General Asif Mumtaz Sukhera to formally install him Colonel Commandant of Army Medical Corps.

Earlier on arrival COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.