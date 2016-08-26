China progressing over homemade aircraft carrier

BEIJING: China’s Ministry of Defense is offering a bit more information about the country’s first domestically-produced aircraft carrier.

It’s being reported the new carrier, currently being built in Dalian, is going to have a ski-jump design, similar to the Liaoning.

While not confirming the reports, Defense Ministry spokesperson Wu Qian says the highlight of the ship is more than just its appearance.

“What I can tell you is that the manufacturing of China’s first home-made aircraft carrier is in progress smoothly according to the plan. As for the appearance you just mentioned, I think you are only half right. Our aircraft carrier will not only be good-looking, but will also have good quality inside.”

Reports have suggested China’s first domestically-produced aircraft carrier could be ready to hit the water before the end of this year.

China’s existing aircraft carrier, the “Liaoning,” also has a ski-jump design. It was purchased from the former Soviet Union and delivered to the Chinese Navy in 2012.