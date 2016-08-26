China expects more from India for peace along border areas

BEIJING: A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense (MND) Colonel Wu Qian has hoped that India will do more to maintain peace and stability in the China-India border areas.

During a media’s briefing held here, he said “We hope the Indian side can do more for peace and stability in the China-India border region, rather than the contrary. In this connection an important consensus already exists between the two sides.

He was replying to question through which his attention was drawn towards recent commentary carried out by the newspaper of People Liberation Army, criticizing Indian government’s decision to deploy BrahMos missiles along the India-China border areas. The commentary also spoke about possible countermeasures from China.

To another question about the Diaoyu Island, the spokesman said its affiliated islands are inherently Chinese territory. The recent training conducted by the PLA Navy and Air Force in the Sea of Japan and West Pacific was a routine activity included in the annual training program. It is in accordance with the international law and international norms, and is not targeting any particular country or any other target. In the future, the Chinese armed forces will continue to conduct such kind of training according to plan.

Navigation and training activities by Chinese side in relevant airspace and waters are reasonable and legitimate and other countries have no right to point fingers.The Chinese armed forces will take all necessary measures to safeguard China’s national sovereignty security and maritime rights and interests.

China, he added is firmly opposed to Japanese attempts to send its self-defense forces to join the so-called Freedom of Navigation (FON) operations by the US in the South China Sea. Japan is not a concerned party in the South China Sea issue, and has no right to intervene in relevant disputes. The Chinese armed forces are firm in its resolve and determination to safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and maritime interests and rights of the country, and will resolutely deal with various threats and challenges.