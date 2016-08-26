 Chairman BSEK sent on one-day transit remand | Jasarat Newspaper English

Aug 26 2016
anwar-ahmad

An Accountability Court on Friday has sent Chairman of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), Anwar Ahmed Zai on one-day transit remand.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team on Thursday arrested Anwar Ahmed Zai over charges of corruption and illegal use of authority.

The court accepting NAB’s plea sent Ahmed Zai on a day remand under NAB’s custody.

