 Assassination attempt on Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Hong Kong stocks open higher ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Tokyo shares open down ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
Apple issues update after security flaws laid bare: media
        |
Chairman BSEK sent on one-day transit remand
        |
Pak juniors continue winning streak in European tour
        |
PM strongly condemns Turkey blast
        |
Ishaq Dar elected chairman of SAARC Finance Ministers’ meeting
        |
Lodhi rings N.Y. Stock Exchange’s closing bell to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day
        |
Assassination attempt on Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic
        |
Trump, Clinton exchange angry charges of racism
        |
West Ham knocked out of Europa League
        |
Pakistan ready to fulfill hopes region’s people: PM
        |
21 dead as bus plunges into Nepal river
        |
Pak-Afghan border in Chaman remains closed on ninth day
        |
Oil prices dip, Saudis dampen hopes on output talks
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
New Istanbul bridge linking Europe, Asia opening Friday

Assassination attempt on Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic

By Published: Aug 26 2016 2:24 PM
markal

Assassination attempt on German Chancellor Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic the capital of Czech Republic, British media reported on Friday.    

As per details, police have arrested an armed man in a black Mercedes, who allegedly tried to join Merkel’s motorcade in Prague.

British media said that Merkel was on her way to Prime Minister’s house in Prague, when a suspected black car entered in her convoy. Police stopped the car and arrested the armed man.

Police spokesperson said that the suspect did not stop his car despite warning. The suspect stopped the car when he was given shoot out warning. Police recovered a box of tear gas, handcuffs and baton form his possession.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>