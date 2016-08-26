 Aid access in Syria ‘unacceptable': UN | Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

Jasarat Newspaper English

News Ticker

        |
Hong Kong stocks open higher ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Tokyo shares open down ahead of Yellen speech
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
Apple issues update after security flaws laid bare: media
        |
Chairman BSEK sent on one-day transit remand
        |
Pak juniors continue winning streak in European tour
        |
PM strongly condemns Turkey blast
        |
Ishaq Dar elected chairman of SAARC Finance Ministers’ meeting
        |
Lodhi rings N.Y. Stock Exchange’s closing bell to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day
        |
Assassination attempt on Angela Merkel foiled in Czech Republic
        |
Trump, Clinton exchange angry charges of racism
        |
West Ham knocked out of Europa League
        |
Pakistan ready to fulfill hopes region’s people: PM
        |
21 dead as bus plunges into Nepal river
        |
Pak-Afghan border in Chaman remains closed on ninth day
        |
Oil prices dip, Saudis dampen hopes on output talks
        |
Car bomb targets Turkish police station in Cizre
        |
New Istanbul bridge linking Europe, Asia opening Friday

Aid access in Syria ‘unacceptable': UN

By Published: Aug 26 2016 8:19 PM
Aid-to-Syria-1

GENEVA: Humanitarian access to Syria’s besieged areas is “wholly unacceptable”, the UN said Friday as it announced that just one aid convoy had completed deliveries this month.

The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said a convoy with life-saving supplies finished its delivery on Thursday to Al-Waer, a besieged area of the district of Homs.

“While we welcome yesterday’s convoy, the level of access to besieged areas this month is wholly unacceptable,” an OCHA statement said.

The two-part delivery to Al-Waer, which included food and medical items, was “the first full completed” convoy to reach a besieged area in August, OCHA further said.

The initial Al-Waer delivery happened on Tuesday. A total of 75,000 people were reached over the two days.

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>