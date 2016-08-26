Aid access in Syria ‘unacceptable': UN

GENEVA: Humanitarian access to Syria’s besieged areas is “wholly unacceptable”, the UN said Friday as it announced that just one aid convoy had completed deliveries this month.



The United Nations humanitarian office (OCHA) said a convoy with life-saving supplies finished its delivery on Thursday to Al-Waer, a besieged area of the district of Homs.

“While we welcome yesterday’s convoy, the level of access to besieged areas this month is wholly unacceptable,” an OCHA statement said.

The two-part delivery to Al-Waer, which included food and medical items, was “the first full completed” convoy to reach a besieged area in August, OCHA further said.

The initial Al-Waer delivery happened on Tuesday. A total of 75,000 people were reached over the two days.